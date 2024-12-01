Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Update

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 506,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $172,588.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,862.65. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $194,208. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,489,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 42.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,815,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,756 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth approximately $11,953,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 12,530.9% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,003,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 995,707 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 5,631.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 713,523 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Featured Stories

