Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 704,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $19,978,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CAR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CAR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,839. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Articles

