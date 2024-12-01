Bank of America Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JWN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 725,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 66.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 661,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,936,000 after buying an additional 579,001 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,393,000 after buying an additional 410,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,783,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.