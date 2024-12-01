Bellevue Group AG Acquires 100,000 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 4.63% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $104,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

CLDX opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $308,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,416.88. This trade represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

