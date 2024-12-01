Bellevue Group AG Decreases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159,587 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $199.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.95. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.48 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

