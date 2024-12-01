Bellevue Group AG Has $222.53 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,739 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $222,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 224,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,698,000 after buying an additional 137,333 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,482 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,111,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,357.86. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,703. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

ALNY opened at $253.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

