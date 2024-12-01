Bellevue Group AG Sells 4,200 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,386,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Arvinas makes up approximately 1.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $58,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arvinas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $53.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

