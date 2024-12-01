Berkley W R Corp Buys 109,450 Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,450 shares during the quarter. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.86% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 55.2% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 144,367 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 20,059.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 460,554 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,229,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 42.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 595,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPXX opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

