Berkley W R Corp Buys 4,552 Shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Kairous Acquisition were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kairous Acquisition alerts:

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:KACL opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Kairous Acquisition Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KACL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.