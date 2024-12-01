Berkley W R Corp Cuts Holdings in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its holdings in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.94% of Global Star Acquisition worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,647,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Star Acquisition alerts:

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLST opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Global Star Acquisition Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.