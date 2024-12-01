Berkley W R Corp Increases Stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.99% of Oak Woods Acquisition worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the third quarter worth $400,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $710,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oak Woods Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $827,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,744.92. This represents a 15.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Shares of NASDAQ OAKU opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

