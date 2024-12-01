Berkley W R Corp Invests $2.70 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000.

GigCapital4 Price Performance

Shares of GIG stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

GigCapital4 Profile

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

