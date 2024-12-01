Berkley W R Corp Sells 47,721 Shares of Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,721 shares during the quarter. Bowen Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.3% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Bowen Acquisition were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 10.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 216,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bowen Acquisition by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 239,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 109,749 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bowen Acquisition alerts:

Bowen Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BOWN stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Bowen Acquisition Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.