Berkley W R Corp Trims Position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its stake in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,275 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.94% of TLGY Acquisition worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 19,927.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 60,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TLGY Acquisition by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 365,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 600,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 303,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLGY opened at $11.64 on Friday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.