BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by 272 Capital LP

272 Capital LP cut its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,341 shares during the period. BigCommerce makes up approximately 2.7% of 272 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 272 Capital LP’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 93.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

BigCommerce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

