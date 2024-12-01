BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.39. 518,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 797.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,190 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $59,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

