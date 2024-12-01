Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BIOR opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biora Therapeutics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

