B&L Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX)

B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Separately, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.
Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PEMX opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $58.16.
Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Profile
The Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (PEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that pursues alpha over a full market cycle through fundamental research in emerging markets, excluding China. The fund targets a portfolio comprised of value and/or growth stocks.
