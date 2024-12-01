B&L Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $224.82 and a 52-week high of $300.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

