B&L Asset Management LLC Takes $425,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $239.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.44. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 20.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

