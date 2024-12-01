BMO Capital Markets Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.73.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$81.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$71.31 and a one year high of C$87.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

