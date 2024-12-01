Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Update

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.0 days.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

