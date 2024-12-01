BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$62.50 and last traded at C$59.99. 3,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 1,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.50.

BQE Water Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.65. The firm has a market cap of C$76.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

Get BQE Water alerts:

Insider Activity at BQE Water

In other news, Senior Officer Songlin Ye purchased 3,000 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $93,655. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.