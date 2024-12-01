Brian L. Roberts Sells 234,464 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comcast stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

