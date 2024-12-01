Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,181 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,137,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 73,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MercadoLibre Price Performance
MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,985.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,020.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,868.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
