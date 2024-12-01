Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $2.98 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,980 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in BHP Group by 503.6% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 768,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 633,290 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,458,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,281.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after buying an additional 437,696 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.