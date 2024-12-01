Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 154,109 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,109 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7,694.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLO opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

