Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 3,083 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,190,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

CRVL stock opened at $365.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.10. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $207.65 and a 1-year high of $381.73.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

