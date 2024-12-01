Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 674,820 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 674,820 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lyft by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lyft by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 21,524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 23.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura raised Lyft from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $163,639.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,018.86. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $75,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 755,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,842.72. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,990 shares of company stock worth $317,333. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

