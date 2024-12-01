BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $468.13 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $347.51 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of -235.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.87 and a 200-day moving average of $474.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $361.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.38.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

