Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) PT at C$11.71

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centerra Gold Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.45 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.