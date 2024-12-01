Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 14.1% in November

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 4,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,607. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

