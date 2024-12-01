Brooklyn Investment Group Buys Shares of 179 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Shares of WSM stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.39. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $181.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.