Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 405,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 297,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 120,502 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Catalent Stock Up 0.2 %

Catalent stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

