Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 263,214 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 761.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,214 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.18% of Veeva Systems worth $62,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $227.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.12 and a 52-week high of $240.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.