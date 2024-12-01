Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,600 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 718,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $93,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,849 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $142.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

