Caligan Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Caligan Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 720,436 shares during the quarter. Enanta Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.1% of Caligan Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Caligan Partners LP’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $17.80.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

