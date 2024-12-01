Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Candel Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 929,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,835.46. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,800 shares of company stock worth $193,380. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ CADL traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 612,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

