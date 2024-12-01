Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 77,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNGL. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 200,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

