Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,324,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CAPR stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $864.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 4.00.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
