Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 234,567 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

FNDF opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

