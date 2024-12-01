Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,794 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $43,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $600.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $456.83 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $571.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.