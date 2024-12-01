Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,611 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NVO opened at $106.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.97. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $479.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

