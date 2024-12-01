Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 431.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 221.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $88.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

