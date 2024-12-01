Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after buying an additional 51,021 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.