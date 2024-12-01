Claire Mcdonough Sells 8,097 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,892.20. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Claire Mcdonough also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30.
Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %
RIVN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
