Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 228.6% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

CWEN stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

