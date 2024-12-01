Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,713,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 215,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,409,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,697 shares of company stock worth $5,214,586 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $272.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.32 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

