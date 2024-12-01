CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

