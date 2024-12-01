CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 3,093 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 103.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 253.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.